220825-N-CY569-1059 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jireh Fishburne, from Jacksonville, Florida, communicates through a sound-powered telephone during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 06:45 Photo ID: 7389218 VIRIN: 220825-N-CY569-1059 Resolution: 2753x4136 Size: 765.89 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 16 of 16], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.