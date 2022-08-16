Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Antiterrorism Training Team Drill at NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 5]

    Antiterrorism Training Team Drill at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 16, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Steven Lockwood, assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, pilots a harbor security boat during an antiterrorism training team drill near the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece, Aug. 16, 2022. NSA Souda Bay closely coordinates with the Hellenic Navy prior to conducting these drills, which ensure the Harbor Security Unit is prepared to meet and deter enemy threats as part of its mission to provide maritime safety and security for visiting ships. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 04:38
    Photo ID: 7389146
    VIRIN: 220816-N-YD328-0130
    Resolution: 5500x3667
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antiterrorism Training Team Drill at NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 5], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Antiterrorism Training Team Drill at NSA Souda Bay
    Antiterrorism Training Team Drill at NSA Souda Bay
    Antiterrorism Training Team Drill at NSA Souda Bay
    Antiterrorism Training Team Drill at NSA Souda Bay
    Antiterrorism Training Team Drill at NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT