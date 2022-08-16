Antiterrorism Training Team Drill at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay aboard a harbor security boat respond to a small boat probe during an antiterrorism training team drill near the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece, Aug. 16, 2022. NSA Souda Bay closely coordinates with the Hellenic Navy prior to conducting these drills, which ensure the Harbor Security Unit is prepared to meet and deter enemy threats as part of its mission to provide maritime safety and security for visiting ships. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

