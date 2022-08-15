Explosive Safety Inspection at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 15, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Austin Garner, assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, raises the red flag to indicate the handling of explosive materials held within ready storage lockers near the flight line during an explosive safety inspection, Aug. 15, 2022. Explosive safety inspections are conducted biannually aboard NSA Souda Bay to ensure compliance with U.S. Naval Ordnance Safety and Security Activity, which provides weapons and ordnance safety oversight for the naval enterprise. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

