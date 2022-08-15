Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Safety Inspection at NSA Souda Bay

    Explosive Safety Inspection at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 15, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Austin Garner, assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, raises the red flag to indicate the handling of explosive materials held within ready storage lockers near the flight line during an explosive safety inspection, Aug. 15, 2022. Explosive safety inspections are conducted biannually aboard NSA Souda Bay to ensure compliance with U.S. Naval Ordnance Safety and Security Activity, which provides weapons and ordnance safety oversight for the naval enterprise. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 04:17
    Photo ID: 7389141
    VIRIN: 220815-N-YD328-0025
    Resolution: 2711x4067
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Safety Inspection at NSA Souda Bay, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT