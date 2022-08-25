2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball Gold Medal Game

ORLANDO, Florida (Aug. 25, 2022) Team Army gets ready to take the court during the gold medal wheelchair basketball game at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service member and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

