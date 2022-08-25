Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball Gold Medal Game [Image 24 of 27]

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball Gold Medal Game

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Florida (Aug. 25, 2022) Team Army gets ready to take the court during the gold medal wheelchair basketball game at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service member and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 22:42
    Photo ID: 7388838
    VIRIN: 220825-N-JQ001-034
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball Gold Medal Game [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

