ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 25, 2022) Team Navy and Team Marine Corps compete in the wheelchair basketball bronze medal match during the 2022 Warrior Games, Aug. 25, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball Gold Medal Game in Orlando, Florida.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 22:42 Photo ID: 7388833 VIRIN: 220825-A-HO992-1038 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.13 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball Bronze Game [Image 27 of 27], by SPC Giselle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.