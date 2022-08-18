Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC AC-130J Live-Fire Training [Image 5 of 5]

    AFSOC AC-130J Live-Fire Training

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (Aug. 18, 2022) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashly Cox, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Castro, aerial gunners assigned to the 17th Special Operations Squadron, pose for a picture aboard a U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during a close-air-support live-fire exercise at the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, Aug. 18, 2022. The primary missions of the AC-130J are close-air support, air interdiction, and armed reconnaissance. The close-air-support missions include troops in contact, convoy escort, and point-air defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 21:55
    Location: HILO, HI, US 
    AFSOC
    SOCPAC
    INDOPACOM

