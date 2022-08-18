AFSOC AC-130J Live-Fire Training

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (Aug. 18, 2022) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashly Cox, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Castro, aerial gunners assigned to the 17th Special Operations Squadron, pose for a picture aboard a U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during a close-air-support live-fire exercise at the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, Aug. 18, 2022. The primary missions of the AC-130J are close-air support, air interdiction, and armed reconnaissance. The close-air-support missions include troops in contact, convoy escort, and point-air defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)

