PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (Aug. 18, 2022) U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gordon Kowalkowski, 17th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J Ghostrider gunship co-pilot, flies over the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, during a close-air-support live-fire exercise Aug. 18, 2022. The primary missions of the AC-130J are close-air support, air interdiction, and armed reconnaissance. The close-air-support missions include troops in contact, convoy escort, and point-air defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe) (This photo has been blurred for operational security purposes.)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 21:55
|Photo ID:
|7388791
|VIRIN:
|220818-N-SH698-1050
|Resolution:
|3695x2309
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|HILO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC AC-130J Live-Fire Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
