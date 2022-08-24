Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Detection of Unidentified Object Attached to Hull Scenario [Image 6 of 6]

    Detection of Unidentified Object Attached to Hull Scenario

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    U.S. Navy Surge Maintenance (SurgeMain) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Heather Sapienza (left) helps Gecko Robotics Inc. Director of Engineering Ed Bryner (right) deploy the Pittsburgh-based company’s Toka 4 inspection robot during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, aboard the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 24. The Gecko Robotics team inspected the starboard hull of the SDTS to locate magnets that SurgeMain sailors had attached to the ship earlier. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

