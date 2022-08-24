U.S. Navy Surge Maintenance (SurgeMain) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Heather Sapienza (left) helps Gecko Robotics Inc. Director of Engineering Ed Bryner (right) deploy the Pittsburgh-based company’s Toka 4 inspection robot during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, aboard the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 24. The Gecko Robotics team inspected the starboard hull of the SDTS to locate magnets that SurgeMain sailors had attached to the ship earlier. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 20:06
|Photo ID:
|7388629
|VIRIN:
|220824-N-SR235-320
|Resolution:
|9906x6604
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Detection of Unidentified Object Attached to Hull Scenario [Image 6 of 6], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
