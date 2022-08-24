Detection of Unidentified Object Attached to Hull Scenario

Gecko Robotics’ Toka 4 inspection robot uses its magnetic wheels to slowly roll along the hull of the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) as it searches for magnets during a demonstration at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 24, the third day of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX. One of the blue and red magnets can be seen just above the water line near the center of the photo. Both companies that took part in this demonstration, Gecko Robotics and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, located all four magnets that U.S. Navy Surge Maintenance sailors had attached to the ship’s hull earlier in the day. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

