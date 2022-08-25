Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Games 2022 [Image 5 of 6]

    Warrior Games 2022

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Spc. Clara Soria 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Retired U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Meagan Voigt competes in track during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 25, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army at the Walt Disney World Resort, this year’s Warrior Games sees service members and veterans from across the DoD competing in a variety of adaptive sports alongside armed forces athletes from Canada and Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 18:34
    Photo ID: 7388534
    VIRIN: 220825-A-US397-1463
    Resolution: 5345x3455
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Army Recovery Care Program
    ARCP
    WarriorGames22

