    Great Lakes Galley State Fair Meal [Image 3 of 3]

    Great Lakes Galley State Fair Meal

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES (Aug. 24, 2022) Great Lakes Sailors enjoyed the State Fair special meal at Naval Station Great Lakes Galley 535 on Aug. 24. The State Fair meal features favorites from fairs all over the United States. Part of the fun was a pie-eating contest on the patio. Morale, Welfare and Recreation also furnished outdoors recreation equipment. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

