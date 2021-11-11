Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111121-A-JU979-004

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2021

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commanding general, waves while leading Fort Jackson Soldiers during the City of Columbia's Veteran's Day Nov. 11, 2021.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2021
    Michaelis reflects on his tour of Jackson

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    Michaelis
    Army Training Center

