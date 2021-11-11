Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commanding general, waves while leading Fort Jackson Soldiers during the City of Columbia's Veteran's Day Nov. 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 14:05
|Photo ID:
|7388016
|VIRIN:
|111121-A-JU979-004
|Resolution:
|4140x2708
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 111121-A-JU979-004, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michaelis reflects on his tour of Jackson
