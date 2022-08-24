CPO Heritage Days training at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Laura Orr, Director of Education and Darcy Sink, Volunteer Coordinator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provide an orientation aboard the Battleship Wisconsin to area Chief Petty Officers in preparation for the museum’s CPO Heritage Days training event scheduled for September 19-21, 2022. The museum’s CPO training event is the largest and longest running event of its kind in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area for newly selected Chief Petty Officers and is held aboard the Battleship Wisconsin and the Nauticus campus in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

