    CPO Heritage Days training at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 1 of 9]

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Laura Orr, Director of Education and Darcy Sink, Volunteer Coordinator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provide an orientation aboard the Battleship Wisconsin to area Chief Petty Officers in preparation for the museum’s CPO Heritage Days training event scheduled for September 19-21, 2022. The museum’s CPO training event is the largest and longest running event of its kind in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area for newly selected Chief Petty Officers and is held aboard the Battleship Wisconsin and the Nauticus campus in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 12:59
    Photo ID: 7387840
    VIRIN: 220824-N-TG517-296
    Resolution: 4512x3000
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, CPO Heritage Days training at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 9 of 9], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Petty Officer
    CPO
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Navy Volunteer

