CPO Heritage Days training at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Laura Orr, Director of Education at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides an orientation aboard the Battleship Wisconsin to area Chief Petty Officers in preparation for the museum’s CPO Heritage Days training event scheduled for September 19-21, 2022. The museum’s CPO training event is the largest and longest running event of its kind in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area for newly selected Chief Petty Officers and is held aboard the Battleship Wisconsin and the Nauticus campus in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia.

