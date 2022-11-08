Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Leadership Connect: CGSC staff, students share mentorship, camaraderie [Image 2 of 2]

    Women in Leadership Connect: CGSC staff, students share mentorship, camaraderie

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Command and General Staff Officer Course students Capt. Sacarra Pusey, Capt. Elisha Darby, Maj. Lacey Dean and Capt. Sheila Holder get to know one another better at the Women in Leadership, Make the Connection mentorship group social Aug. 11 at the Frontier Army Museum.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 09:03
    leadership

    mentorship

    Command and General Staff College

    Women in Leadership

    Army University

    leadership
    mentorship
    Fort Leavenworth
    Command and General Staff College
    Women in Leadership
    Army University

