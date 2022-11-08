Ret. Lt. Col. Michelle Garcia, Women in Leadership, Make the Connection coordinator, second from left, talks with Monique Guerrero, director of interagency programs at the Command and General Staff School, during a social for the Women in Leadership, Make the Connection mentorship group Aug. 11 at the Frontier Army Museum.
This work, Women in Leadership Connect: CGSC staff, students share mentorship, camaraderie [Image 2 of 2], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women in Leadership Connect: CGSC staff, students share mentorship, camaraderie
leadership
mentorship
Command and General Staff College
Women in Leadership
Army University
