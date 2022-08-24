Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA recognizes Outstanding Airmen of the Year awardees [Image 2 of 5]

    SEA recognizes Outstanding Airmen of the Year awardees

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, the SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, hosts an informal dinner honoring the winners of Air National Guard’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year categories, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2022. The winners are as follows: Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Kristina Schneider, 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio National Guard; Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Brett Yoakum, 164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee National Guard; Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Daniel Keller, 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho National Guard; First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Sotomayor, 125th Fighter Wing, Florida National Guard.

    Air National Guard
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    Air Force
    Washington D.C.
    Tony Whitehead
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year 2022

