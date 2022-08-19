Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders improve readiness through proficiency course [Image 25 of 27]

    Defenders improve readiness through proficiency course

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 423d Security Forces Squadron fire their M4 carbines during a proficiency course at RAF Molesworth, England, Aug. 19, 2022. During the course instructors from the 820th Base Defense Group and 435th Contingency Response Group provided oversight and guidance to help critique and advance the combat arms skills of the defenders from the 423d SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    This work, Defenders improve readiness through proficiency course [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    DOD
    CATM
    U.S. Air Force
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423d Security Forces Squadron

