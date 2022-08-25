Naturalizaion Ceremony onboard CFAY, Aug. 25, 2022

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2022) — Samantha Perpetual Gomez, originally from the Kingdom of Bahrain, receives a certificate of naturalization from Lt. j.g. Briana McDaniel with Region Legal Service Office (RLSO) Western Pacific during a naturalization ceremony held at the Kinnick High School Little Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Six Sailors and two civilians from CFAY’s various tenant commands were naturalized as U.S. citizens during the ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

