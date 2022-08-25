Naturalizaion Ceremony onboard CFAY, Aug. 25, 2022

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2022) —Sailors and civilians from various commands onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), recite the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony hosted by the Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific at the Kinnick High School Little Theater. Six Sailors and two civilians were naturalized as U.S. citizens during the ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

