    Naturalizaion Ceremony onboard CFAY, Aug. 25, 2022 [Image 2 of 12]

    Naturalizaion Ceremony onboard CFAY, Aug. 25, 2022

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2022) —Sailors and civilians from various commands onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), recite the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony hosted by the Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific at the Kinnick High School Little Theater. Six Sailors and two civilians were naturalized as U.S. citizens during the ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 03:01
    Photo ID: 7387097
    VIRIN: 220825-N-JT445-1023
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naturalizaion Ceremony onboard CFAY, Aug. 25, 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    RLSO
    naturalizaion ceremony
    RLSO Western Pacific
    RLSO West Pacific

