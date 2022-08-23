USS Chancellorsville ITs Conduct Routine Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 23, 2022) Information System Technician 1st Class Raphel Stonesypher, right, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Information System Technician 2nd Class Ysidro Garcia, from Biloxi, Mississippi, conduct satcom maintenance in radio central aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during routine operations in the East China Sea on Aug. 23, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
