    USS Chancellorsville ITs Conduct Routine Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Chancellorsville ITs Conduct Routine Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 23, 2022) Information System Technician 2nd Class Alex McGlone, from Mililani, Hawaii, conducts log entries in radio central aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during routine operations in the East China Sea on Aug. 23, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 01:32
    Photo ID: 7387052
    VIRIN: 220823-N-YS413-1050
    Resolution: 6585x4390
    Size: 894.73 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Hometown: MILILANI, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chancellorsville ITs Conduct Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IT
    CTF70
    USS CHANCELLORSVILLE
    CG62
    ROUTINE OPERATIONS

