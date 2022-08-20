USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji

220820-N-RC359-1264 MOUNT FUJI, Japan (Aug. 20, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kencent Brown, from Deerfield Beach, Florida, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), takes a picture while climbing Mount Fuji during a tour hosted by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) committee, Aug. 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

