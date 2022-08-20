Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji [Image 19 of 19]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji

    MOUNT FUJI, JAPAN

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman George Cardenas 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220820-N-RC359-1264 MOUNT FUJI, Japan (Aug. 20, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kencent Brown, from Deerfield Beach, Florida, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), takes a picture while climbing Mount Fuji during a tour hosted by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) committee, Aug. 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 01:31
    Photo ID: 7387051
    VIRIN: 220820-N-RC359-1264
    Resolution: 4669x3113
    Size: 732.12 KB
    Location: MOUNT FUJI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

