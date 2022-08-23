USS Chancellorsville ITs Conduct Routine Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 23, 2022) Sailors conduct maintenance in radio central aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during routine operations in the East China Sea on Aug. 23, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

