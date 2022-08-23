EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 23, 2022) Sailors conduct maintenance in radio central aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during routine operations in the East China Sea on Aug. 23, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 01:32
|Photo ID:
|7387050
|VIRIN:
|220823-N-YS413-1098
|Resolution:
|4032x4236
|Size:
|957.77 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chancellorsville ITs Conduct Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT