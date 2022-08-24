USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Medical Sailors perform daily tasks

220824-N-JO823-1109 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 24, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Aaron Aslam, from Russellville, Arkansas, conducts medical training on how to administer an IV aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Aug. 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|08.24.2022
|08.25.2022 01:31
|7387049
|220824-N-JO823-1109
|4557x3107
|1.3 MB
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|6
|0
