Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Medical Sailors perform daily tasks [Image 17 of 19]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Medical Sailors perform daily tasks

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220824-N-JO823-1052 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 24, 2022) Hospital Corpsman Lucas Lee, from Naples, Florida, conducts an examination on Seaman Mariam Navim, from Jacksonville, Florida, aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Aug. 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 01:31
    Photo ID: 7387048
    VIRIN: 220824-N-JO823-1052
    Resolution: 4928x2877
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Medical Sailors perform daily tasks [Image 19 of 19], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Medical Sailors perform daily tasks
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Medical Sailors perform daily tasks
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Medical Sailors perform daily tasks
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Medical Sailors perform daily tasks
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Medical Sailors perform daily tasks
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    CVN 76
    Sailors"
    "USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT