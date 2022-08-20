220820-N-RC359-1337 MOUNT FUJI, Japan (Aug. 20, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Marissa Givens, from Atlanta, Georgia, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) climbs Mount Fuji during a tour hosted by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) committee, Aug. 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 01:31
|Photo ID:
|7387043
|VIRIN:
|220820-N-RC359-1337
|Resolution:
|4714x3143
|Size:
|777.88 KB
|Location:
|MOUNT FUJI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hike Mount Fuji [Image 19 of 19], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
