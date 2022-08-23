Errosion Measurement Demonstration

Machinist Mate First Class David Wayne (left) with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program is given a remote control from Weston Bushyeager with Gecko Robotics Inc. to learn how to operate the company’s Toka 4 ultrasonic robot, used to determine how much the deckplate of the Self Defense Test (SDTS) ship has eroded due to corrosion and other factors. The demonstration was part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event aboard the SDTS at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) on Aug. 23. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

