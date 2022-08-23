Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Errosion Measurement Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Machinist Mate First Class David Wayne (left) with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program is given a remote control from Weston Bushyeager with Gecko Robotics Inc. to learn how to operate the company’s Toka 4 ultrasonic robot, used to determine how much the deckplate of the Self Defense Test (SDTS) ship has eroded due to corrosion and other factors. The demonstration was part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event aboard the SDTS at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) on Aug. 23. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

