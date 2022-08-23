Metal Wastage Sensing

Field Engineer Weston Bushyeager with Gecko Robotics Inc. uses water to help calibrate the transducers on the company’s Toka 4 ultrasonic crawling robot before deploying it on the deckplate of the Self Defense Test Ship, Aug. 23. The robot was used to measure the depth of the deckplate and determine how much metal wastage could be documented due to corrosion and other factors, as part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). The robot’s payload is modular so that additional sensors can be added as needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

