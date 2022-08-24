Coast Guard medevacs, resuscitates man from tanker 90 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas

Petty Officer 2nd Class Abraham Kamerman, Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Mathews, Lt. Jamel Chokr and Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Mulder, members of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, pose for a photo after delivering a patient to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Aug. 24, 2022. The helicopter crew medevaced and resuscitated an ailing 60-year-old man from a tanker vessel 90 miles southeast of Corpus Christi. (U.S. Coast Guard, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

