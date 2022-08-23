Responders conduct successful search and rescue exercise in Saipan

The U.S. Coast Guard and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands partners stand for a photo amid a successful two-day search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in Saipan, Aug. 23, 2022. Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam holds SAREXs in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Compact of Free Association States to evaluate notification and response procedures and identify shortfalls in communication and coordination of response during SAR incidents. Each agency holds individual capabilities that complement each other’s efforts and bolsters the overall success of the SAR system. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Ed Oingerang)
|08.23.2022
|08.24.2022 20:17
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
Responders conclude successful search and rescue exercise in Saipan
