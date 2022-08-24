The U.S. Coast Guard and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands partners conclude a successful two-day search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in Saipan, Aug. 24, 2022. Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam holds SAREXs in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Compact of Free Association States to evaluate notification and response procedures and identify shortfalls in communication and coordination of response during SAR incidents. Each agency holds individual capabilities that complement each other’s efforts and bolsters the overall success of the SAR system. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Ed Oingerang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 20:16 Photo ID: 7386924 VIRIN: 220825-G-G0020-758 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 139.96 KB Location: SAIPAN, MP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Responders conduct successful search and rescue exercise in Saipan [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.