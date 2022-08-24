USS Forrest Sherman PASSEX with Egyptian and Spanish Navies

220824-N-DH616-2077 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 24, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts a passing exercise with Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Almirante Juan de Borbón (F-102) of the Spanish Navy and Gowind-class corvette ENS El Fateh (971) of the Egyptian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea. Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).
|08.24.2022
|08.24.2022 16:52
|7386809
|220824-N-DH616-2077
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
