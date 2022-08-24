Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Forrest Sherman PASSEX with Egyptian and Spanish Navies

    USS Forrest Sherman PASSEX with Egyptian and Spanish Navies

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220824-N-DH616-2066 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 24, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts a passing exercise with Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Almirante Juan de Borbón (F-102) of the Spanish Navy and Gowind-class corvette ENS El Fateh (971) of the Egyptian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea. Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 16:50
    Photo ID: 7386807
    VIRIN: 220824-N-DH616-2066
    Resolution: 426x640
    Size: 361.4 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman PASSEX with Egyptian and Spanish Navies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Forrest Sherman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT