Commanders Conference

General Glen VanHerck, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, welcomes nearly 70 senior officers and enlisted leaders from across the commands to open the 2022 NORAD and USNORTHCOM Commander’s Conference at the commands’ headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The two-day event provides a forum for the leaders at the Components, Subordinates and Regions to align and integrate activities witht eh NORAD and USNORTHCOM staff in support of the commands’ strategy for defending the homelands. (Department of Defense photo by Jhomil Bansil)

