    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commanders Conference [Image 3 of 3]

    Commanders Conference

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Jhomil Bansil 

    U.S. Northern Command

    General Glen VanHerck, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, welcomes nearly 70 senior officers and enlisted leaders from across the commands to open the 2022 NORAD and USNORTHCOM Commander’s Conference at the commands’ headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The two-day event provides a forum for the leaders at the Components, Subordinates and Regions to align and integrate activities witht eh NORAD and USNORTHCOM staff in support of the commands’ strategy for defending the homelands. (Department of Defense photo by Jhomil Bansil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 15:27
    Photo ID: 7386467
    VIRIN: 220824-D-HL664-016
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanders Conference [Image 3 of 3], by Jhomil Bansil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leaders
    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    senior officers
    Commanders Conference
    Gen. VanHerck

