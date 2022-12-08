Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    363d ISR Wing team member wins 1st ever JB Langley-Eustis Breaking Barrier Champion Award

    363d ISR Wing team member wins 1st ever JB Langley-Eustis Breaking Barrier Champion Award

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    363rd ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, presents Michelle Jamison, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Civilian Personnel program manager and Wing’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) manager, the first ever Joint Base Langley Eustis Breaking Barriers Alliance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion Award, during the 633d Air Base Wing 2nd Quarter Awards ceremony, August 12, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 13:44
    Photo ID: 7386322
    VIRIN: 220812-F-PG418-1200
    Resolution: 3316x3770
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 363d ISR Wing team member wins 1st ever JB Langley-Eustis Breaking Barrier Champion Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    363d ISR Wing team member wins 1st ever JB Langley-Eustis Breaking Barrier Champion Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    D&I
    DE&I
    Inclusion
    Breaking Barriers
    Equity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT