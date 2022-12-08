363d ISR Wing team member wins 1st ever JB Langley-Eustis Breaking Barrier Champion Award

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, presents Michelle Jamison, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Civilian Personnel program manager and Wing’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) manager, the first ever Joint Base Langley Eustis Breaking Barriers Alliance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion Award, during the 633d Air Base Wing 2nd Quarter Awards ceremony, August 12, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

