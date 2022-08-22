Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The U.S. Air Force decided to rebuild Tyndall as the Installation of the Future. New technology and modernized infrastructure are the foundation of the rebuild, which will support the incoming F-35A Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jennifer Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 12:38 Photo ID: 7386147 VIRIN: 220822-F-UI192-1007 Resolution: 3685x1050 Size: 542.5 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Installation of the Future, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.