VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard

F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, prepare for take off for shield and assurance missions over Europe from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2022. Aircraft and Airmen from Vermont's 158th Fighter Wing deployed to Germany for more than three months as part of ongoing NATO efforts in Europe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

