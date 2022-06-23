Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard [Image 10 of 13]

    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard

    SPANGDAHLEM, GERMANY

    06.23.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    158th Fighter Wing

    F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, prepare for take off for shield and assurance missions over Europe from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2022. Aircraft and Airmen from Vermont's 158th Fighter Wing deployed to Germany for more than three months as part of ongoing NATO efforts in Europe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 12:20
    Photo ID: 7386075
    VIRIN: 220623-Z-MC713-1037
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard
    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VTANG Completes a Historic First for Air National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Deployment

    TAGS

    germany
    nato
    air national guard
    vermont
    f-35

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT