U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington

220822-N-PC065-1229 RIGA, Latvia (Aug. 22, 2022) – U.S. Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile is piped ashore from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) as Arlington conducts a scheduled port visit in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 22, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

