Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington

    RIGA, LATVIA

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220822-N-PC065-1097 RIGA, Latvia (Aug. 22, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Kellum, right, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), presents a plaque to John Carwile, U.S. ambassador to Latvia, as Arlington conducts a scheduled port visit in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 22, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 09:22
    Photo ID: 7385699
    VIRIN: 220822-N-PC065-1197
    Resolution: 5929x3953
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: RIGA, LV 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington
    U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington
    U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington
    U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington
    U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington
    U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington
    U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22MEU
    US6thFleet
    LPD24
    KSGARGMEU
    TF612
    KearsargeARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT