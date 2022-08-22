U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington

220822-N-PC065-1130 RIGA, Latvia (Aug. 22, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher Myette, left, executive officer of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Capt. Eric Kellum, center, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), speak with U.S. Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile, inside a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Rein.), during a tour of Arlington in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 22, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

