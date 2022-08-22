U.S. Ambassador to Latvia visits USS Arlington

220822-N-PC065-1047 RIGA, Latvia (Aug. 22, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Kellum, right, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), guides U.S. Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile, center, on a tour of Arlington during a scheduled port visit in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 22, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

