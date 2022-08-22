Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220822-N-ET093-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2022) A Sailor assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), takes part in a foreign object debris walkdown aboard the George H.W. Bush, Aug. 22, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

