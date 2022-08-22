Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220822-N-ET093-1022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), take part in a foreign object debris walkdown aboard the George H.W. Bush, Aug. 22, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

VIRIN: 220822-N-ET093-1022