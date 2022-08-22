Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 1 of 4]

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    AT SEA

    08.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220822-N-IX644-2008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Savannah Craddock, from Corpus Cristi, Texas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), tightens the calibrator onto a gauge reader, Aug. 22, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 07:32
    Photo ID: 7385546
    VIRIN: 220822-N-IX644-2008
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 861.36 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush
    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT