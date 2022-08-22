Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220822-N-IX644-2008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Savannah Craddock, from Corpus Cristi, Texas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), tightens the calibrator onto a gauge reader, Aug. 22, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 Location: AT SEA