Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunston Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor in Riga, Latvia [Image 5 of 5]

    Gunston Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor in Riga, Latvia

    RIGA, LATVIA

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    RIGA, Latvia (Aug 20, 2022) The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), ports in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 20, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:17
    Photo ID: 7385484
    VIRIN: 220820-N-PS818-1152
    Resolution: 5788x3859
    Size: 814.15 KB
    Location: RIGA, LV 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor in Riga, Latvia [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gunston Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor in Riga, Latvia
    Gunston Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor in Riga, Latvia
    Gunston Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor in Riga, Latvia
    Gunston Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor in Riga, Latvia
    Gunston Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor in Riga, Latvia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT