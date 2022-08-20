Gunston Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor in Riga, Latvia

RIGA, Latvia (Aug 20, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), change an assembly head on a close-in weapon system (CIWS), in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 20, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)
